Around 95 containment zones were put under strict vigil in N 24-Parganas

Kolkata: With the highest number of containment zones among all districts in the state, North 24-Parganas has witnessed a series of activities since morning that ensured a strict lockdown at all the 95 containment zones from 5 pm on Thursday.



Interestingly, the Chief Medical Officer Health (CMOH) of the district was changed on Thursday. Dr Tapan Kumar Saha was replaced by Tapas Roy as the new CMOH of the district.

Since morning police initiated creating awareness using the public addressing system urging them to stay indoor at the containment zones. Even policemen from local police stations were found visiting the market places that are in containment zones urging them to close their shops from 5 pm onward.

Different areas under Ashoknagar Kalyangarh Municipality including Ashoknagar Power House, Ashoknagar Adarshapalli and 68 Ashoknagar Keshabpalli were identified as containment zones. Areas including Munshipara Kajipara, Barasat Noapara, Ramkrishnapur area, Barasat Bibhanpark under Barasat Municipality and Gaipur Majherpara, East Kamarthuba, Sreepur Habra under Habra Municipality are among the 95 containment zones identified by the district administration. Gora Bazar, Motilal Bazar and Kumiroara are the containment zones in Dum Dum. "We have found that most of the containment zones are in the urban, semi-urban and congested areas. All steps have been taken to ensure strict lockdown in all the containment zones," said a senior official of the district.

Similarly, Howrah is another district with high prevalence of COVID-19 where 56 containment zones have been identified. The situation has turned worse as some officers of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) tested positive on Thursday.

Two roads - MG Road and Rishi Bankim Road - have been identified in Howrah where traffic was diverted through two alternate thoroughfares as those fell under containment zones. Buses and trucks usually ply on these roads. A senior police officer said: "We will not let people face inconvenience at any cost. So alternate routes have been identified so that public transport remains unhindered."

In Both North 24-Parganas and Howrah, the police made an elaborate arrangement for delivery of essentials to people residing at the containment zones and police will maintain a close watch at these areas.

At present total active COVID-19 cases in North 24-Parganas and Howrah are 1,982 and 1,103 respectively.