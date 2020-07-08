Around 350 trucks operating daily at Petrapole following Covid norms

Kolkata: Movement of trucks between India and Bangladesh through Petrapole is going on with around 300 to 350 trucks operating everyday after normal operation at the integrated check post restored on Sunday.



Sources said that 279 trucks exported goods to Bangladesh while 29 trucks from the neighbouring country entered India on Monday. Quite same number of trucks operated across the border on Tuesday as well.

Mainly, garment, jute, cotton and fish were exported from Bangladesh in around 50 trucks in the past two days.

The truck movement came to a standstill on July 1 as clearing and forwarding agents at Benapole in Bangladesh have demanded to allow movement of trucks allowing them to export their goods.

Finally, the operation has resumed on Sunday as trucks from Bangladesh were allowed to export goods to India.

Initially around 50 trucks from Bangladesh are allowed to export goods everyday. Gradually the matter related to increase the number of trucks will be looked into.

All the trucks are returning to their respective countries within the same day after offloading goods.

Trucks exporting goods to Bangladesh are allowed to cross the border from 6 am while the same exporting goods to India is operating from 11 am onward.

Truck movement to both sides is continuing till 6 pm everyday. Steps have been taken so that it does not lead to spread of COVID-19.

All drivers and helpers of the trucks from Bangladesh are undergoing swab sample test. A special team comprising doctors and health workers are carrying out the health screening at the integrated checkpost.

When contacted, secretary of Petrapole Clearing Forwarding Agents' Association Kartick Chakraborty said: "At present no trucks are stranded at the integrated check post as all 1,700 stuck ones have returned after offloading goods."