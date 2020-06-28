Around 35 new Sufal Bangla stalls to come up in districts

Kolkata: The state Agriculture Marketing department has taken up a project to set up 35 more static Sufal Bangla stalls at different parts of Bengal before Durga Puja.



The new Sufal Bangla stalls will come up in districts including Murshidabad, South Dinajpur, Nadia, West Midnapore and Kolkata.

"Total three stalls will come up in Murshidabad. One out of it will start its functioning from the first week of July itself. Four are under-construction in Nadia and one in South Dinajpur," said a senior officer of the department adding that if everything goes as planned as many as 35 more stalls will come up before the Puja.

The construction work of the Sufal Bangla stalls had come to a standstill due to the lockdown. But the same has now started and construction work is taking place in full swing.

At present there are 264 Sufal Bangla stalls across the state and it includes 40 static ones while the remaining are movable. With the new stalls, the total number of static stalls will go up to 75 before the Puja.

A large number of movable Sufal Bangla stalls were introduced during the lockdown as many markets remained closed and the state government helped residents of those areas to get vegetables at their doorstep.

Following direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the department had launched 86 new movable Sufal Bangla

stalls to ensure easy availability of vegetables at right price at containment zones Howrah, Kolkata and North 24-Parganas.

The Sufal Bangla stalls were introduced to give a better platform to farmers to sell their produce at the right price without involvement of any middlemen as these are run by Farmers' Produce Organisations (FPOs). At the same time people get fresh vegetables and that too at the right price from these stalls.