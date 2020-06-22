Around 23 fresh Covid positive cases detected in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Atleast 23 new COVID-19 positive cases, including three health workers, were detected in South Dinajpur over the past 24 hours.



This is the highest number of Corona positive cases identified in 24 hours from the district, taking the total number of infected cases to 108, a health source here informed on Sunday. Earlier on June 11, 17

positive cases were reported in one day.

According to a health official, of the 23 cases, 11 belongs to Harirampur block, five each from Kumarganj and Gangarampur blocks and two from Balurghat block. 20 infected patients were migrant workers who around two weeks ago returned from other states. Two of the infected health workers hail from Balurghat and the rest of one from Gangarampur, it is learnt. Their swab samples were recently sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for testing.

They were all admitted to COVID-designated hospitals in Balurghat for treatment. Their family members were quarantined. The process of detecting direct and indirect contacts has also been initiated.

Meanwhile, 70 corona positive patients were recently cured and discharged from hospital. 38 patients are still undergoing treatment in hospital. Disinfection activities have been initiated in the three containment zones to avoid community infection.

In another development, the health workers reportedly collected swab samples of 70 police personnel from Gangarampur police station on Saturday for testing. A senior police official informed the public dealing in district superintendent of police office in Balurghat is now conducted through a glass partition to ensure social distancing. The staff deployed in public dealing have been

directed to maintain social distancing and use sanitisers frequently. No one is allowed to enter without a face mask.