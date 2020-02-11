Aroop Biswas inaugurates Bengal Student Youth Festival at Yuva Bharati Krirangan
Kolkata: Youth Services and Sports minister Aroop Biswas on Tuesday inaugurated the three-day state-level cultural competition and programme of the West Bengal State Student Youth Festival that kicked off at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan at Salt Lake.
"We have had a similar programme at block and district level and from there the participants have made it to the state level. It is an effort on the part of the state government to inspire the student and youths of the state. Nearly 2,000 students will be participating at this state level," said Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Minister of state for Youth Services and Sports. The prize distribution and closing ceremony will be held on February 13.
The participants who will perform well at the state-level competition will receive full support from the state government for their future activities in the respective areas they excel. Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, College and University students will get the opportunity to showcase their innovative scientific models or projects or "mini-research" reports in all the levels of the state student youth festival.
The Student Youth Festival is one of the major programmes for identifying the budding talents of our state in the sphere of culture. Such a big event in the cultural arena of our state is seen very rarely.
State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose, Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty, and Member Mayor in Council (Sports), Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Debashis Kumar were present at the inaugural programme.
