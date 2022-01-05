Aroop Biswas discharged

Kolkata: State power minister Aroop Biswas who was admitted to a private hospital in Alipore after testing positive for Covid on January 1 has been released from the hospital on Tuesday morning. He has been advised home isolation for 7 days.

"He is hemodynamically stable and was maintaining saturation on room air. He was under treatment of a medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu," reads a press statement issued by the hospital.

Biswas who is also in charge of Youth Affairs and Sports department had mild symptoms when he was taken to the hospital. Antibody cocktail was administered on the power minister after his admission at the hospital. As he showed significant improvement on various parameters the doctors decided to release him from the hospital.