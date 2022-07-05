Arogya Maternity and Nursing Home told to pay Rs 6L compensation

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday asked Arogya Maternity and Nursing Home to pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to a patient after it found negligence on the part of the nursing home.



One Tiyasha Majumdar admitted her mother on September 7 last year in a single cabin.

The next day the patient fell inside the cabin. Family members of the patient accused the hospital of negligence saying that how a patient fell from a cabin room.

Hospital authorities told the Commission that the patient tried to go to the toilet forcibly which the WBCERC refused to accept.

The Commission also came to know that there was no attendant inside the cabin at the time of the incident.

WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Banerjee said that the nursing home cannot shrug off responsibilities and it has to pay compensation of Rs 6 lakh.

The Commission has also given the nursing home an opportunity of paying the amount in 6 instalments.

The Commission also directed the Charnock Hospital to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 to one Arun Verma who admitted his father to the hospital following cardiac arrest.

It was alleged that the patient was given primary treatment at the emergency and he was kept there for a long time, later the hospital said that they did not have any beds. The hospital also conducted a Covid test on the patient. The patient was later shifted to Anandalok Hospital which had asked to pay a bill of Rs 2.73 lakh. The patient was admitted under the Swasthya Sathi scheme and around Rs 1.5 lakh was sanctioned under Swasthya Sathi.

The patient eventually died and the hospital forced the patient's family members to pay Rs 75,000 from their pocket. WBCERC Chairperson said that a hospital cannot charge a patient over what was paid under the Swasthya Sathi scheme. The hospital authorities assured that they would pay the amount within 24 hours failing which stern action will be taken against the hospital.