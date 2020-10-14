Army jawan's body found

Kolkata: Body of an Indian Army jawan was found at his residence in Kasba area late on Monday night.



The jawan, Subhas Das (40) was from the Rajput Regiment of the Indian Army and was presently posted at the NCC unit in Tamluk. For the past few days, he was on leave.

On Monday night, around 12:10 am, Das was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside his room at his residence on Swinhoe Lane using a nylon rope. He was brought down and rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

During preliminary investigation, police came to know that Das was addicted to alcohol and used to create a disturbance at his house. On Monday night Das reportedly got drunk while his wife protested. Over the issue, an argument took place between them. A few moments later he was found hanging. According to police, no foul play was detected during the investigation and no complaints were lodged over the unnatural death of Das. Police have sent the body for autopsy examination in order to ascertain the cause of death. An unnatural death case has been lodged at the Kasba police station in this regard.