Army, Bengal police pay tribute to jawan killed in Ladakh mishap
kolkata: Lance Naik Bappaditya Khutia, who died in an accident in Ladakh region along with six of his compatriots, was honoured by Indian Army jawans and the West Bengal Police on Sunday as his mortal remains arrived here by air.
The body was taken to his hometown in Kharagpur area of Paschim Medinipur district from the airport in a flower-bedecked Army truck.
Born on April 15, 1988, he had joined the Army in 2009, a family member said.
He is survived by wife, 11-month-old daughter and parents, the family member said.
On reaching hometown, Army jawans and West Bengal Police personnel paid their last respects to Khutia. His remains were then confined to the flames.
Hundreds of people thronged the place near his residence to catch a final glimpse of Khutia.
He was among the seven Army jawans killed on May 27 when their bus fell in Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector.
Bappa had left for Ladakh after spending holiday with his family on April 27. He was posted at Siachen.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
L-G to officials: Submit action plan for razing garbage mounds29 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Madrid win Champions League final marred by crowd chaos29 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
357 fresh cases and 0 deaths; positivity rate falls below 2%29 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
IIT Delhi study reveals mechanisms driving SARS-CoV-2 evolution in...29 May 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Light rain brings respite from heat29 May 2022 7:13 PM GMT