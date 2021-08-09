Arms recovery case: Cops to visit Bihar

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police will soon go to Bihar in connection with the investigation of the arms recovery case of Dankuni.



The Bengal STF is contacting Bihar Police STF to conduct a raid somewhere in Munger to nab the kingpin of the arms racket.

Cops have come to know about the mastermind who runs the arms manufacturing racket in Munger and supplies those in Bengal. On Friday morning, police arrested an arms racketeer Amal Kumar and seized five seven mm pistols and a carbine. While checking the carbine, STF officials were surprised to see that the arms racketeers had made it exactly like the original carbine. The finishing of the carbine

was so good that it is hard to differentiate between the

original and the fake, sources said.During interrogation, Kumar told the cops about

the kingpin of the racket who runs the racket from somewhere in the neighbouring state of Bihar.

Police also came to know that the arms were being brought to deliver them somewhere in Sunderbans area close to the border with North 24-Parganas to a local arms dealer.

Cops are searching for the arms dealer in order to know who had ordered the guns.

However, STF officials claimed that just before the festive season recovery of such arms is quite alarming.

The arrest of the accused man Amal Kumar is a major breakthrough for the STF as he is among those who control the arms business from Munger in Bihar. He was produced before the Serampore court on Friday and remanded in police

custody for seven days from

last Friday. According to sources, Kumar used to come to Kolkata when a big consignment was to be delivered or costly long barrel weapons had to be delivered. A few

days ago, STF officials were tipped off by their source in Bihar that a consignment of arms would be delivered somewhere in Kolkata and it would be brought in a bus to avoid checking.