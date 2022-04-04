Arms racket busted; six, including, a woman, arrested from J'khand

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has arrested six persons, including a woman and unearthed an arms cache in Dumka of Jharkhand on Saturday.



The accused persons will be brought to Kolkata on transit remand soon.

A few days ago, acting on a tip off, STF had nabbed a man identified as Rajendar Prasad alias Sheikh Makbul alias Makbul Hussain from Esplanade area. After producing him at the Bankshall Court, he was remanded to police custody. During interrogation in the police custody, Prasad told the cops that an arms manufacturing unit is active at the Dudhani Sarua under jurisdiction of Muffasil police station in Dumka, Jharkhand. The accused also told the cops that the arms which are being manufactured there will be smuggled into Bengal through Kolkata.

On the basis of the statement, a team was sent to Dumka a few days ago. On Saturday night, STF officials conducted a raid at a house in Dudhani Sarua from where 25 pieces of unfinished improvised country made pistol (7mm), good number of loose parts the pistols, lathe machines, milling machines, drilling machines, grinding machines and huge amount of raw materials were recovered. Police arrested six people, including a woman from the said house. All the arrested persons were found to be from Munger in Bihar. Cops are probing the case further to find out who were the persons to receive the said arms here in Kolkata.