Arms racket: BJP leader held

Kolkata: A BJP leader of Bashirhat in North 24-Parganas has been arrested on Friday night from his home for allegedly having connection with an arms racket.



According to sources, a few days ago cops nabbed an arms dealer identified as Arup Maity from Bashirhat's Moylakhola area and had seized four pistols and sssssssa few rounds of bullets. After interrogating him, cops came up with the name of Bapin Das who is the office secretary of BJP's sub divisional office in Bashirhat. Cops came to know that Das had connections with several anti socials who used to sell and buy arms through Das.

Based on the information, police on Friday night conducted a raid at Das's house and found a pistol and five rounds of bullets. Later he was arrested.

On Saturday Das was produced at the Bashirhat Court and has been remanded to police custody for three days. Police are interrogating him to find out with whom Das has connections and where he used to supply illegal arms.