Arms dealer, wanted in Domjur murder case, held

KOLKATA: A notorious arms trader was arrested by the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) of the Kolkata Police on Monday night from Watgunge area.



The accused Provat Das alias Aloo was also wanted in a murder case in Domjur where he had shot one of his associates on May 14.

According to police, acting on a tip off, ARS personnel were keeping an eye at the Munshigunge area on Monday night. As soon as Das was spotted, he was surrounded by the ARS team and detained. During the search police found one country made pistol having two cartridges in its magazine from his possession.

During initial interrogation, cops came to know that Das had come there to sell the pistol and the bullets.

After interrogating him, police conducted a raid at a house in Metiabruz and seized another pistol with two rounds of bullet inside the magazine. Later a case was registered at the Watgunge police station and Das was arrested.

It may be mentioned that Das had shot his associate identified as Tapas Dolui on May 14 at Domjur in Howrah. A woman was arrested in connection with the case. Das was also involved in the case and was evading arrest since then.