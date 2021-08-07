Arms dealer from Bihar held in city

KOLKATA: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police on Friday morning arrested a notorious arms racketeer from a bus in Dankuni and seized five seven mm pistols along with a few magazines and a carbine.



The arrest of the accused, Amal Kumar, is a major breakthrough for the STF as he is among those who control the arms business from Munger in Bihar.

He was produced before the Seerampore court on Friday and remanded in police custody for seven days.

A few days ago, STF officials were tipped off about a consignment of arms that was to be delivered somewhere in Kolkata.

Based on the input, STF officials early on Friday morning started checking buses that were coming from Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas of Bengal.

Around 7 am, cops found Kumar sitting inside a bus coming from Bihar.

He was taken to the Dankuni police station, where police recovered the fire arms from his bag.