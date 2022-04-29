Arms dealer arrested with two pistols

kolkata: A Malda-based arms dealer was arrested from Amherst Street with two improvised pistols by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police.

The accused youth, Ajijur Momin alias Ajijul, was picked up by the cops on the basis of a tip off on Wednesday.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, cops of STF along with their source on Wednesday were waiting at the Parsi Bagan area in Amherst Street.

Around 1 pm, the source pointed out Momin with a bag. Promptly cops surrounded him and asked Momin to handover the bag for search purpose.

Despite the youth was unwilling, cops searched the bag and found two country made 7 mm pistols and two magazines. Momin was immediately detained and taken to the STF police station in Lalbazar.

There a case was registered against him on charges of possessing a fire arm and criminal conspiracy. Later, he was arrested.

Sources informed that so far cops came to know that the pistols were being brought from Munger in Bihar. Cops are trying to find out who was to take the delivery of the pistols and from whom Momin got the pistols.