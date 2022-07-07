Arjun Singh's Z-category security cover withdrawn
Kolkata: The Centre has withdrawn Z-category security cover of Arjun Singh.
There were speculations going on that his security cover might be withdrawn soon after he joined the Trinamool Congress.
The Central government finally withdrew the security cover of MP Arjun Singh. Singh on Wednesday morning said that his security has been lifted. The MP has already moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Centre's decision. After becoming a BJP MP, Arjun Singh got Y-Plus category security. However, security was beefed up by the end of 2021. Arjun was brought under the Z category.
The Center also extended Z-plus category security in his house as well. Singh said that the Centre will be responsible if anything happens to him.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biggest proof of honesty, says CM6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
Delhi Shopping Festival to be held from January 28 to February 26 next ...6 July 2022 8:09 PM GMT
46 govt schools will have 'hobby hubs' to train students in music6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
Delhi govt launches training programme for construction workers6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT
DDA holds public meetings to clear doubts regarding land-pooling...6 July 2022 8:08 PM GMT