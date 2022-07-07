Arjun Singh's Z-category security cover withdrawn

Kolkata: The Centre has withdrawn Z-category security cover of Arjun Singh.

There were speculations going on that his security cover might be withdrawn soon after he joined the Trinamool Congress.

The Central government finally withdrew the security cover of MP Arjun Singh. Singh on Wednesday morning said that his security has been lifted. The MP has already moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Centre's decision. After becoming a BJP MP, Arjun Singh got Y-Plus category security. However, security was beefed up by the end of 2021. Arjun was brought under the Z category.

The Center also extended Z-plus category security in his house as well. Singh said that the Centre will be responsible if anything happens to him.