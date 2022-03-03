Arjun Singh not a 'bahu bali'; BJP loses to TMC in all civic bodies in his turf

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won all the 25 municipalities in North 24-Parganas with the BJP getting washed away from Bhatpara which was once known as the stronghold of 'Bahubali' and BJP MP Arjun Singh. BJP has lost to Trinamool in Singh's own Ward 17 under the Bhatpara municipality. Singh resides at 'Majdur Bhawan' which is situated at ward 17. Arjun's nephew Sourav Singh became BJP's candidate but he later joined Trinamool Congress ahead of the poll. Sourav withdrew nomination.



In Bhatpara, out of total 35 wards, 34 went to polls. Trinamool Congress won 33 wards. Election was deferred in ward number 3 as the CPI(M) candidate from that ward died. During the 2015 civic election, Trinamool had won 34 seats while CPI(M) had secured only 1.

BJP lost to Trinamool Congress in all the other municipalities which fall under Barrackpore Lok Sabha area. These civic bodies are Barrackpore, Halisahar, Kanchrapara, Naihati, Garulia and Titagarh. BJP failed to win not even from a single ward under these municipalities. It was a major jolt when BJP nominated candidate Sourav withdrew his nomination and joined Trinamool. As a result it was an uncontested poll for Trinamool Congress.

Subhrangshu Roy who contested on Trinamool Congress' ticket from ward 6 under Kanchrapara won from that seat. "Joining BJP was my blunder. It is once again proved that nobody will be able to know without the support and blessing of the party Supremo Mamata Banerjee. The poll fight was tough here as Congress and BJP fought together against me but the people have shown trust in me," Subhrangshu said after winning the election.

It may be mentioned here that out of 35 wards in Barasat municipality, Trinamool Congress won in 30 seats while 3 seats have been secured by Left and 2 by independent candidates. In Gobardanga, Trinamool secured 15 out of total 17 wards. Left and independent have bagged 1 each.

In Habra, Trinamool Congress has managed to secure all the 24 seats. In Madhyamgram, Trinamool got 24 seats and Left 4. In Halisahar, Trinamool bagged all the 23 seats.

The result is the same in Titragarh where the ruling party has bagged all the 23 seats.