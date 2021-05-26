Arjun Singh fails to appear before CID

KOLKATA: BJP MP Arjun Singh did not appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday in connection with the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank scam case. He sent an e-mail informing the CID officials that he would not be able to appear as he was in Delhi. Singh also cited the pandemic as a reason for not appearing.



Earlier on May 20, CID had summoned Singh and one of his relatives Saurav Singh. They were asked to appear at the Economic Offences Wing Cell on Tuesday for questioning.

On May 20 evening, CID officers served a notice at Arjun's house in Jagaddal. As the BJP MP was not there, the officers pasted the notice on the wall of his house.

Last year, then TMC leader, who is the MLA Bhatpara at present, Somnath Shyam lodged a complaint alleging financial irregularities during Arjun's tenure between 2017 and 2018 as the chairman of the Bhatpara Municipality. He was also a portfolio holder of the Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank at the same time.

The probe was taken up by the Detective Department of the Barrackpore City Police. Cops found around Rs 12 crore was siphoned off. Recently, CID took over the investigation of the case.