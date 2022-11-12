Arindamda believed only I could do justice to the role: Mimi

Kolkata: After a long four-year wait, numerous cast changes and roadblocks, actor Mimi Chakraborty's Bengali film Khela Jawkhon directed by Arindam Sil is finally ready to hit the theatres on December 2. Produced under the banner of SVF, Camellia Production and Rajprotim Ventures, the psycho thriller brings together Mimi and Arjun Chakrabarty after a hiatus.



"After four years of wait, the audience will get to watch Khela Jawkhon. I am excited. I have played a character, which I have never done before in my career. It was a very challenging and difficult role. Also, all these years, a lot of changes have happened in the casting. But Arindamda stood by me. He believed that only I could do justice to the character," said Mimi, who had earlier worked with Sil in Dhananjay.

Mimi was also elated to team up with her Gaaner Oparey co-star Arjun in Khela Jawkhon. Mimi and Arjun come back together after their debut film Bapi Bari Jaa and Birsa Dasgupta's 2018 drama Crisscross.

"Ever since the first look was out, we have been receiving such encouraging messages about the pairing of Mimi-Arjun," said Sil.

Over the years, Sil has made a name in the Bengali film industry with his detective and thriller films.

But Sil said Khela Jawkhon is nothing like his previous thrillers. "In the Bengali film industry, we don't experiment much with the thriller genre. Khela Jawkhon is a psycho thriller. It is a tribute to Quentin Tarantino," he said.

Khela Jawkhon follows around a horrific accident that led Urmi, played by Mimi, to take some drastic steps in search of her identity.