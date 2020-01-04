Are you ambassador of Pak or PM of India

Siliguri: "Are you the Prime Minister of Hindustan or the Ambassador of Pakistan? Why do you always glorify Pakistan?" thundered Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee as she addressed a massive gathering in Siliguri on Friday.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while defending his government's position on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, had on Thursday dared the Congress and its allies to raise their voice against Pakistan's "atrocities" on its religious minorities over the past 70 years. He has often accused the Opposition of "speaking the language of Pakistan".

In a counter-attack to Modi's Pakistan rhetoric, Banerjee said: "India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why does the PM regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? Are you the Prime Minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan? Why do you have to refer to Pakistan in every issue? You (Modi) should rather speak of Hindustan. We don't want to be like Pakistan. We love Hindustan."

Banerjee further stated: "Ask him about unemployment and he will tell you to go to Pakistan. Ask him about the price rise of essential commodities including food and he will tell you the same thing again. Ask him about the industry and why he is trying to take away our citizenship, he will tell you to ask these questions in Pakistan."

Banerjee, one of the most bitter critics of the citizenship law and NRC, berated the Centre over the divisive measures, saying it was a matter of "shame" that people were being asked to prove their Indian nationality after over 70 years of Independence.

The Chief Minister also walked in an anti-CAA, anti-NRC rally in Siliguri on Friday. The rally, dubbed as a show of strength, saw an impressive turnout with thousands attending it. Many smaller rallies could not join the main rally owing to the massive crowd. A chock-a-block Siliguri came to a standstill as Banerjee's mega rally marched the four-and-a-half kilometre distance from Mallaguri to Baghajatin Park.

"We will not have an address in future. We have to remain united and fight to save our address. In the name of CAA, NRC and NPR the BJP-led Central government is all set to usurp our rights," added Banerjee.

She also alleged that the BJP has launched a conspiracy resulting in faulty details in voters' lists. "Just ensure that your name is there in the voters' list and that all the details are correct. This is how they are labelling people as D Voters and non-citizens. Even if there is a mismatch in spelling they will dub you as a non-citizen. Get all these details rectified by January 15," she said.

The TMC boss further stated that the right to cast one's vote (adult franchise) is the most important proof of one's citizenship. "How many times have you voted? How many CMs and PMs have you elected? Aren't you citizens of this country then or do you have to wait for the BJP to declare you as citizens? Isn't it humiliating and an insult," she said, directing the question to the Matua community. She further added that all legal refugees have already been granted citizenship and there is no need to prove anything afresh.

"This is our second freedom movement. It will continue till CAA is recalled. The protests will be taken to the Hills also. We will hold a similar rally in Darjeeling on January 22," added Banerjee.