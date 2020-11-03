'...are the states where Ayushman Bharat has been implemented doing better than Bengal'

Kolkata: Criticising Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's statement over Bengal not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme, Trinamool Congress has raised a question whether the Covid situation in the states where it has been implemented is better than Bengal.



Senior Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said: "Governor's statements are baseless and irresponsible. I would like to ask him do the states where Ayushman Bharat has been implemented is better than that of Bengal."

"It has been implemented in states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. What is the Covid situation there?

In terms of the number of Covid cases, Bengal is in the 10th position in the state," Roy said.

He further said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced a much better scheme – Sasthya Sathi – compared to that of Ayushman Bharat in Bengal. Moreover, Sasthya Sathi was introduced much ahead of Ayushman Bharat.

On Monday, Trinamool Congress also attacked the Governor for his statement on conducting free and fair elections after holding a meeting with district magistrate and superintendent of police of Darjeeling district.

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said: "Governor is behaving like the state president of a political party. Instead of giving such advice, he must ensure that the ginity of his post is maintained."