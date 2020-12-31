Ardhendu Maity appointed chairman of Haldia Development Authority

Kolkata: Ardhendu Maity, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Bhagabanpur in East Midnapore has been appointed the chairman of Haldia Development Authority.

The post of the chaiman of the development authority was lying vacant since the last week of November after Suvendu Adhikari had resigned as the chairman of HDC. Suvendu had joined BJP on December 19.

Suvendu 's elder brother Dibyendu Adhikari has been selected as a Member of the Board in the HDC that oversees development works in the industrial town of Haldia and its adjoining areas in the East Midnapore district.

In another development Siuli Saha, TMC MLA from Keshpur has been made the chairman of Midnapore - Kharagpur Development Authority. The post has been lying vacant since the death of Mrigen Maity on Deecmber 8.