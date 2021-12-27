'Aranyer Din Ratri' will be the inaugural film in Kolkata film fest this year

Kolkata: 'Aranyer Din Ratri', a masterpiece by Satyajit Ray has been selected as the inaugural film at the 27th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).



This film has been selected as a tribute to Ray's centenary. Aranyer Din Ratri was released during 1970.

It was nominated as the best film for the Golden Bear award at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival.

Director Shoojit Sircar will deliver the Satyajit Ray memorial lecture. Also his latest movie Sardar Udham Singh will be screened in the KIFF. Also Aparna Sen's film 'The Rapist' and Raj Chakraborty's film 'Dharmajuddha' will be screened in the same segment. Chakraborty's film will be screened as a tribute to Swatilekha Sengupta

who acted in the film and passed away this year.