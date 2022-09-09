Aranyer Din Ratri returns to big screen after 52 yrs, Jeetu Kamal to play lead role

KOLKATA: In 1970, Satyajit Ray had directed Aranyer Din Ratri based on a novel of the same name by acclaimed Bengali author Sunil Gangopadhyay. 52 years later, director Arun Roy announced his new Bengali film, Aranyer Din Ratri, on the birth anniversary of Sunil Gangopadhyay with Aparajito Jeetu Kamal, Sohini Sarkar, Arna Mukhopadhyay, Kinjal Nanda and Anushka Chakraborty. Roy, however, said his Aranyer Din Ratri is not a remake of the Satyajit Ray classic."



Ray's masterpiece, starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Rabi Ghosh, Sharmila Tagore, Kaberi Bose and Simi Garewal, is an all-time favourite. It was nominated for the Golden Bear for best film at the 20th Berlin International Film Festival. But Roy maintains that he isn't adapting the film but the novel, which he believes is highly relevant in today's time. "My film has no connection with Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri. Sunil Gangopadhyay wrote the novel in 1970 about four friends who shun their modern lives and decided to return to their roots. The four friends, who hail from different strata of society, are frustrated. Even after 50 years, the story is extremely relevant. We will remain true to Sunil Gangopadhyay's text," said Roy, who will start shooting with Dev for period film Baghajatin from November 15. Roy is also credited for making period films like Hiralal and Aath Baro, and Egaro.

In Roy's Aranyer Din Ratri, Jeetu, Kinjal, and Arna will be seen as the friends who escape from their city lives. The fourth actor, the director said, would be a surprise. While Jeetu will play the character of Ashim (Soumitra Chatterjee in Ray's film), Kinjal and Arna's characters are still under wraps.

In Aparajito, Jeetu became a household name after playing the character based on Satyajit Ray. Now, he is part of a film, which has already been made by Ray. Also, he will play a character, which has been immortalised by Soumitra. Not bothered about comparisons, Jeetu said: "Today, people have become conscious and won't go into comparisons. People would continue to love Satyajit Ray's film and also appreciate the new."

Though Sohini is working with Roy for the first time, she has already worked with Arna and Kinjal in Byomkesh Hatyamancha. "It is indeed my good fortune to be part of a film, which has a connection with Ray and Sunil Gangopadhyay," said the actress. Aranyer Din Ratri will go on floors in February next year and the makers are eyeing Durga Puja 2023 release. To be shot mostly in Jharkhand, the music of the film will be composed by Soumya Rit.