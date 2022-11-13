'AQI breaches 300-mark, Kolkata witnesses very poor air quality'

KOLKATA: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Kolkata that was cleanest during October in years and had started deteriorating since the first week of November has entered in the "very poor" category.



As per data available from monitoring stations of West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), the AQI in Victoria Memorial area shot up over 300 microgrammes per cubic metre on Sunday morning remained so even during the evening too. AQI over 300 means respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

"The very poor quality of the city's air may degrade the precious white Makrana marbles of the heritage monument of Victoria Memorial. The state Environment department should join hands with the West Bengal Heritage Commission or the Heritage wing of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and take some strong measures to curb air pollution in and around Victoria," Environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said.

In places like Ballygunge, Jadavpur, Bidhannagar the AQI level remained well above 200-mark almost throughout the day. The poor category 201-300 means breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

In Rabindra Sarobar too, the AQI was in the poor category during Sunday morning. It was only at Fort William where AQI still remained in the moderate category .

The most alarming level was recorded at Ghusuri in Kolkata's adjacent Howrah district where AQI shot up to nearly 350-mark. Rabindra Bharati in North Kolkata was also in the high 200 range throughout the day. In Belur Math which is also a heritage site and a religious place, AQI was in the poor category.

As per Breezometer that combines big data and machine learning technology for providing information on air quality in places like Sealdah, Dum Dum, Kasba where there is a reasonable amount of traffic movement the AQI reached the 'very poor' category.

The WBPCB will start using water sprinkling vehicles for settlement of the dust particles on the road from this week itself. The urban local bodies will also join hands with PCB in this initiative. The exercise will be taken up not only in Kolkata but also in the other five non-attainment cities- Howrah, Asansol, Durgapur, Barrackpore and Haldia.