Approval accorded to reallocate business for 9 ministers

Kolkata: Approval has been accorded on Monday to reallocate business for nine ministers.



With the reallocation of the business, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would also be looking after the Finance department and Department of Planning and Statistics and Department of Programme Monitoring. She will also continue as minister of the Home and Hill Affairs department, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, North Bengal Development department, Department of Planning and Statistics and Department of Programme Monitoring.

Banerjee has taken up charge of the Finance department with Amit Mitra becoming the Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department. Minister of State (MoS) of the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department (with Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya has been given the additional charge as MoS of the Finance department and Department of Planning and Statistics and Department of Programme Monitoring. She is also the MoS of Health and Land departments.

State Industry minister Partha Chatterjee, who is also the minister for Information Technology and Electronics and for the Parliamentary Affairs Department, has also become the minister of the Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction department.

With the demise of Subrata Mukherjee, state Public Health Engineering minister Pulak Roy has been given additional charge as Minister of the Panchayats and Rural Development department.

MoS of the Labour department Becharam Manna has been given additional charge as MoS of the Panchayats and Rural Development department.

State Women and Child Development and Social Welfare minister Shashi Panja has been given the additional charge as minister of Self-Help Group.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia, who is at present the minister of Water Resources Investigation and Development department, has been given the additional charge of the Consumer Affairs department. MoS of Forest department Birbaha Hansda has been given the additional charge as MoS Consumer Affairs. Sabina Yeasmin, who is at present MoS of the Irrigation and Waterways department and North Bengal Development department, has got the additional responsibility of MoS Self-Help Group and Self Employment department.

After finalising the reallocation of business for nine ministers, it was sent to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Governor's office on Monday tweeted: "Governor West Bengal Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has accorded approval to the reallocation of Business for Nine Ministers @MamataOfficial."