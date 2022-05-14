Appointment of 3 additional judges in HC notified
Kolkata: The Centre has notified the appointment of three Additional Judges for the Calcutta High Court for a period of two years.
They are Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Judicial Officer, Rai Chattopadhyay, Judicial Officer and Subhendu Samanta, Judicial Officer. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned about it in his twitter handle.
"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Ms. Ananya Bandyopadhyay, (ii) Smt. Rai Chattopadhyay and (iii) Shri Subhendu Samanta, to be Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices", the notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India stated.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Biplab Deb resigns as Tripura CM; TMC says 'change is inevitable'14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
BJP replaces Biplab Deb; Manik Saha named new Tripura CM14 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Shah sounds poll bugle in Telangana, hits out at TRS14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
'Rules on linking Aadhaar with electoral rolls can be issued soon'14 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Museums in Kolkata to allow free entry from May 16-2014 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT