Appointment of 3 additional judges in HC notified

Kolkata: The Centre has notified the appointment of three Additional Judges for the Calcutta High Court for a period of two years.



They are Ananya Bandyopadhyay, Judicial Officer, Rai Chattopadhyay, Judicial Officer and Subhendu Samanta, Judicial Officer. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned about it in his twitter handle.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Ms. Ananya Bandyopadhyay, (ii) Smt. Rai Chattopadhyay and (iii) Shri Subhendu Samanta, to be Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices", the notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India stated.