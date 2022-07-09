Appnt letters for 260 youths from families of land givers

Kolkata: As part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rehabilitation package for those who have given their lands for the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum, the state government on Friday handed over appointment letters to 260 youths from the families of land givers who will be appointed as junior constables.



The programme was held at Birbhum's Suri where the West Bengal State Rural Development Agency chairman Anubrata Mondal, MSME and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha handed over the appointment letters to the family members. Members of the families who have given land for the proposed project will get jobs in higher ranks on the basis of their educational qualification. Bikash Roy Chowdhury, Suri MLA and Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati, DM and SP were also present at the programme.

The state government in February this year approved relaxation in recruitment for those who would give their lands for the proposed Deocha Pachami coal mine project in Birbhum. The government has also decided that one member from each of the families who will give their land will get a job of a junior constable or a senior constable depending upon their educational qualification.

The Chief Minister had earlier said that about 5,100 such posts have already been approved. She already made it clear that work would first commence on 1,000 acres that belong to the state government. Land will be taken only from those who will be willing to give," the CM had clarified.

Banerjee, on November 9 last year, had announced a rehabilitation package worth Rs 10,000 crore to initiate coal excavation at Deocha Pachami coal block, clearly stating that there will be no acquisition of land like what had taken place during the Left Front rule.

Chandranath Sinha said: "Appointments have been given to 260 people following the instruction of the Chief Minister. She has announced a rehabilitation scheme for the land givers."