Apply online for JEE from Feb 23

teamKOLKATA: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will start accepting online applications for the state joint entrance examination 2021 from February 23.



The process will continue till March 23 upto 5 pm.

The WBJEEB has already announced that the joint entrance examinations will be held on July 11 .

The Board has further notified that online correction and downloading revised confirmation page will be held from March 24 to 26. The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from July 6 to 11. The Board has clarified that the schedule may change in case of any emergency situation.