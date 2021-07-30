Applications to be accepted from Aug 2

kolkata: The 'Utshashree' portal for transfer of teachers working in government sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary schools will start accepting applications from August 2. State Education minister Bratya Basu is scheduled to formally launch the portal on July 31.



"The portal has been designed to give an opportunity to all willing teachers to apply for transfer to any school of the state of their choice necessitated due to sickness

of self or near family members, long distance, physical disability or some other specified grounds. The transfer applications will be processed online based on certain logic like availability of vacancy, teacher's eligibility criteria, production of proper medical certificate

and other supporting documents etc. The entire process would be transparent, time bound and hassle-free. The live status of application will

be available on the portal as well as communicated to the applicant through SMS and e-mail at each stage," a senior official of the state Education department said.

Priority transfer will also be made available on the basis of certain grounds like terminal illness etc. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 22 had announced the introduction of the

portal. Principal Secretary of the Education department Manish Jain has written to all the district magistrates so that the concerned ADM in-charge Education may be advised to take all necessary steps for successful implementation of the scheme.