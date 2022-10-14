'Applicants sans training can sit for TET 2022'

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) on Wednesday published a new notification on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2022 for Classes I to V, allowing applicants to sit for the recruitment exam without any training.



However, the applicants will need to produce proof of admission to any National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognised institution.

The additional criteria by the state primary education board stated that aspirants who have enrolled their names for pursuing a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education or four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or two-year Diploma in Education (B.Ed.) in any NCTE recognised institution will be deemed eligible to sit for the TET-2022.

The TET-2022 examination is scheduled to be held on December 11 this year. It will be held on a single day throughout West Bengal as per the NCTE guidelines. Earlier the state primary education board president Gautam Pal had stated that the recruitment will be conducted twice a year.

According to eligibility criteria published by the board on September 29, the candidate needs to have a senior secondary pass certificate with at least 50 per cent marks along with a two-year diploma in elementary education or four years of a bachelor of elementary education or diploma in education (special education) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.).

Along with this, a five per cent relaxation in marks in Senior Secondary or its equivalent examination will be allowed for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC-A and OBC-B), exempted categories and physically handicapped categories' candidates, amongst other categories.

However, candidates who have acquired minimum academic qualifications after the date of publication of the notice, i.e. September 29 will not be considered eligible for TET 2022. The eligibility criteria have been detailed by the board in its notification.

Meanwhile, ten job aspirants filed a case on Thursday challenging one of the criteria published by the board on September 29, which stated that candidates who have passed B.Ed. are also eligible for the examination. According to the complainants, B.Ed. degree holders cannot participate. The hearing on this case will take place on Monday.