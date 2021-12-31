App with details of Ganga Sagar Mela launched

Kolkata: The Ganga Sagar Bakkhali Development Authority, in collaboration with South 24-Parganas District Administration, has launched 'GO GANGA SAGAR App' for tourists/pilgrims.

"This App will be an all inclusive tool where tourists/pilgrims shall be able to access all basic and vital information pertaining to Ganga Sagar visit and especially Ganga Sagar Mela 2022," said an official.

The App will feature tide timing, vessel timing, bus/train routes—(Time Table), route map, real time weather information, places to visit/tourist attraction spots, real time location tracker, ATM, temple araati timings and Puja timings, ticker clock showing the 'Punya Snan' Maha Lagna (Makar Sankranti), online booking of E-Snan/E-Puja/Sagar Bhraman, Gangasagar Mela Events—sagar araati/dhyan

kendra/punyatori/sagar sangam/environment mela, live streaming during

Ganga Sagar Mela 2022—E-darshan and GBDA Initiatives for Green Ganga Sagar campaign.

The official informed that the App shall have very minimal data usage and the interface has been made user-friendly and interactive. It shall be functional and operational even after Ganga Sagar Mela to promote and facilitate tourism round the year.