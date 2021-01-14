App to get information on ambulance services launched

Kolkata: A sheer philanthropic zeal helped a Howrah based civil engineer Sajal Kumar Basu develop a unique app where people get detailed information about various types of ambulances, their locations therefore giving a platform to the people to book ambulances on the basis of their personal

needs.

The app, 'Life Link' has already been made available on the Google play store and a number of ambulance operators have registered themselves. The people have to download the app on their mobile phone and find multiple options. There will be a option where the ambulances would be dedicated for the patients with infectious diseases.

"The service is absolutely free and the app is functional throughout the state. We have a plan to introduce nationwide service soon. The idea hit my mind when I saw a patient die

due to unavailability of an ambulance on time ion Howrah," Basu said. Apart from ambulance service, there are

facilities like donation and receiving blood and SOS

telephone facilities.