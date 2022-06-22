App launched for selling books from College Street vendors
kolkata: In an initiative to bring college street 'boipara' closer to students across Bengal, the alumni of Calcutta University, Aliah University and Jadavpur University have created a mobile application which will offer books in vernacular language at a minimum cost.
One of the creators and alumnus of Aliah University, Kristi Das said the platform would display an array of books at a discounted cost for the students. The application will display books from 30 different books sellers from College Street.Along with bringing book sellers online, the application will offer a bargaining space as well, where the buyer and the seller can communicate and discuss the price over phone."We are giving discounts of up to 65 per cent. In fact, the buyers can have direct conversation with the sellers. We have included all kinds of bookstores, especially ones that sell second hand books," Das said.
The app has been christened as Classroute. mpost
