App helping visitors to navigate in Eco Park to be launched

kolkata: In a bid to help the visitors coming to ECO Park, Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation ( HIDCO) will launch the Eco Park Navigator Mobile App ( Andriod and iOS both version) to assist them.



Eco Park, the country's biggest urban park spreads over 480 sq acres of area with different kind of amusement facilities and utilities. Over the years Eco Park has become the most popular tourist destination and all kinds of people across age visit the park and spend the whole day. On special festivals and holidays it attracts highest number of people.

In the Eco Park Mobile App, one hundred locations have been incorporated with pin point accuracy. Location accuracy is very high in this mobile app compared to the normal Google Map.

English and Bengali text will be there on the flash screen. These texts will be placed below the app name. In this mobile app, there are seven short cut navigation buttons both in English and Bengali for the main attractions of the Eco Park. Those buttons are at the top of the App screen. The buttons are seven wonders, Banglar gram, butterfly garden, toy train, moist garden, boating ticket counter and water zorbing. The I am here pin will be in Bengali and English to show the current location of the visitors.

Five utility shortcut buttons will be placed at the bottom of the screen. First aid, toilet, entry and exit gate, food stall, restaurant, health centres will be there in Bengali and English fonts. There will be a QR code which will be displayed at all the gates of Eco Park. Visitors can download the app by scanning the QR code. Once the user registers in the app, a map on the screen of the mobile phone will show the present location of the user. Subsequently, once the destination is selected from the drop down list, the map will show the shortest route to the intended destination in walking mode.