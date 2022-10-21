App fraud case: ED seizes cash worth Rs 1.65 cr, bizman arrested

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Kolkata-based businessman and seized a huge amount of money from his residence in connection with the gaming app fraud case.



The ED had frozen crypto currency worth a huge amount from the businessman's residence on Thursday as well.

During September this year, the ED had conducted a raid and seized cash worth about Rs 17 crore from a house in Garden Reach. Later it came to light that a youth, identified as Amir Khan, was involved in fraudulent activity using a gaming app called 'E nuggets' which was developed by him. A few weeks after the ED raid, Kolkata Police arrested Amir from Ghaziabad on the basis of a case registered against him at the Park Street police station during 2021.

While probing, police came to know that Amir had cheated several people and converted a huge amount of money into crypto currency. Earlier, the ED froze crypto currency worth about Rs 47 lakh. On Wednesday, the ED officials conducted a raid at the house of businessman Rumen Agarwal in Ultadanga area and found Rs 1.65 crore cash. The central agency raid continued till Thursday morning following which he was arrested.

In a tweet, the ED mentioned: "ED has carried out search operation at two premises in Kolkata and seized cash of Rs 1.65 Cr, froze 44.5 Bitcoin (equivalent Rs 7.12 Cr) and other incriminating documents under PMLA, in respect to an investigation being conducted relating to the mobile gaming app, namely e-nuggets."

The Kolkata Police, during the probe, had raided an office in Salt Lake Sector V and found several servers which were in self-operating mode for generation of OTPs, suspected to have been used for fraudulent activities. Police have also found a Dubai link to the case.