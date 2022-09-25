App fraud accused Amir Khan sent to police custody

Kolkata: Mobile app fraud accused Amir Khan, from whose house ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash, was sent to 14 days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Kolkata.



Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in UP in connection with a 2021 case of alleged fraud filed at a police station here and was brought to Kolkata, a senior police officer said. The chief metropolitan magistrate court granted 14-day police remand of Khan on a prayer by the public prosecutor representing the detective department.

The ED seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash from the residence of Khan, promoter of a mobile gaming app company, in Garden Reach area on September 11 as part of a money laundering investigation.