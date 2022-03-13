App cab union urges drivers to switch on AC during rides

kolkata: After passengers faced inconveniences, online App cab union on Saturday urged drivers to switch on AC during their trip.



This comes after Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operator and Drivers Union received complaints from passengers that drivers are allegedly refusing to switch on the air-conditioner despite a fare that includes the payment for an AC ride.

"We understand drivers are facing some challenges (receiving less per cent of commission per ride, etc). We urge all drivers to deliver the best possible customer service and switch on AC during the trip," said Md Manu, general secretary of Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operator and Drivers Union (KOUACODU). The app cab drivers claimed that it was impossible to run the AC after paying an increased commission to the aggregator.

The decision to not run AC is also a mark of protest against the spiraling diesel price hike by the Central government.

Manu pointed out that KOUACODU last week had conducted a meeting with the Ola and Uber company officials to increase their drivers' commission. "We have given them time till March 15. If our demand is not met, then we will go on strike," he said. According to KOUACODU, usually the cab aggregators pay 25 per cent commission to the driver.

At present, the cab aggregators are charging six per cent extra charge from passengers for every trip. It is not paying the driver from that extra six per cent.