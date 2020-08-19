App-cab operators submit deputation

Kolkata: Cab operators protested against fluctuating fares set by online taxi service providers and submitted a deputation at state Transport department on Tuesday.

"Today, we have submitted a deputation to the state Transport department office at R N Mukherjee. We want that the state government should take strict action against Ola and Uber charging extra money from the customers and not paying to drivers," said Indrajit Ghosh, president of Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operator and Drivers Union (KOUACODU) affiliated to CITU.

As per the state government notification, yellow taxi fare is Rs 15 per kilometer and AC Taxi Rs 18.75 per kilometer excluding waiting and luggage charges but Ola and Uber is charging between Rs 18 and Rs 26. "Usually, the cab aggregators pay 25 per cent commission to the driver after the completion of the trip. At present, the cab aggregators are charging six percent extra charge from passengers for every trip. It is not paying the driver from that extra six percent. We want to stop to stop this," said Md Manu, general secretary of KOUACODU.

While 25,000 cabs (both Ola and Uber) used to ply across the city during the pre-lockdown period, only 3,000 cabs are running in the city at present.