App-cab operators' guild seeks guidelines

Kolkata: Cab operators on Tuesday urged the state government to introduce guidelines and proper fare structure for online cab aggregators.

"Today, we (on behalf of Joint Forum Cab Operators) have submitted a deputation to the state Transport department. We want that the state government should restructure the entire App Cab service parameter and create a new Taxi-cab policy under the Public Private Partnership model. It should keep an eye on the entire operation, fare structure, fare sharing between the cab operators and the service provider," said Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild (WBOCOG).

He said that as per the state government notification Yellow Taxi fare is Rs 15 per kilometer and AC Taxi Rs 18.75 per kilometer excluding waiting and luggage charges but Ola and Uber giving is charging between Rs 18 and Rs 26.

"The Ola and Uber are paying Rs 12 per kilometer to drivers. We want that Ola and Uber companies should provide medical coverage and one time financial help for driver's family (if any driver detected COVID positive)," pointed out Banerjee.

25,000 cabs (both Ola and Uber) used to ply across the city during the pre-lockdown period, Earlier, the drivers used to earn at least Rs 500 on a daily basis.

Now, they are earning Rs 150 because of reduction in

the number of cab bookings due to lockdown to prevent COVID-19.