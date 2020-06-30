App-cab operators' guild asks for Covid-19 guidelines

Kolkata: West Bengal Online Cab Operators Guild (WBOCOG) on Monday urged the Transport department to bring proper guidelines for Ola and Uber drivers in the wake COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, we have submitted a letter to the principal secretary of state Transport department in connection with the strict norms that app-cab companies and drivers should follow," said Indranil Banerjee, general secretary of WBOCOG. The letter was submitted after two online cab operators were detected COVID-19 positive.

Nadeem Ahmed Baba, a resident of New Town, who drives both Ola and Uber cab, was tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

On June 25, he complained of uneasiness and went to a private hospital where he was detected COVID-19 positive. Dipak Pandey, another online cab driver and a COVID-19 positive, is undergoing treatment at KPC Hospital, However, no medical aid has been provided to the drivers by the app-cab

companies.