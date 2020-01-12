App cab driver killed in Baguiati, one arrested

Kolkata: A person has been arrested by Baguiati police for allegedly murdering his friend Raja Das who was an app cab driver. The accused person identified as Tridip Mitra of Deshbandhunagar was produced at the Barasat Court on Sunday and has been remanded to police custody for seven days.



According to sources, Raja's father Swapan Das claimed

that his son went out from the house on December 10 evening. A few hours later Raja called his father and informed that he would return late at night. Since then he was untraced.

Early on December 11 morning, some persons from a house at Deshbandhunagar at Baguiati, where a marriage ceremony was scheduled, were going to a pond nearby to perform rituals.

When they came out of their house, they saw a youth lying in the drain opposite the house. They called other family members and local residents and they identified the youth as Raja. They informed the Baguiati police station and Raja's family. After a few minutes, the police came and recovered the body.

During preliminary investigation, police found three injury marks on Raja's head which were suspected to have occurred when he was hit using some blunt object.

On the morning of December 12, a conservancy staff of Bidhnanagar Municipal Corporation spotted something in a drain that blocked the wastewater flow.

When he took out the object, he saw it was a pillow with blood stains on it. During the investigation, it was found that the blood on the pillow matched with Raja's blood. After investigation and interrogation of several friends of Raja police on Saturday arrested Mitra.