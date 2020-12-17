App-cab driver held for stealing passenger's purse

Kolkata: An app-cab driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing the purse of a woman passenger while she was collecting her luggage from the car's trunk.



According to police, the incident took place on December 12. The passenger, identified as Jyoti Sharma — a resident of Niranjan Pally in Regent Park area — was returning home from Chandni Chowk in the cab. Near the Rashbehari Gurudwara, Sharma asked the driver to stop as she wanted to withdraw some money from an ATM. After withdrawing Rs 10,000 she again boarded the cab.

On reaching home, Sharma got busy unloading the luggage from the boot. She had kept her purse on the car's rear seat. Sharma alleged that the driver, identified as Ramashish Kumar, drove the cab away without letting her take the purse. She lodged a complaint with Regent Park police. On Wednesday, police intercepted the car on DeshPran Shasmal Road near MR Bangur Hospital and arrested the driver. Police also recovered the purse containing Rs 3,600 and other documents from the dashboard of the cab.