App-cab driver held for molesting women

Kolkata: An App-cab driver has been arrested for molesting two women late on Tuesday night.

According to the complainant, she along with her friend booked an App-cab around 8:35 pm, from a place in South Kolkata in order to reach Haridevpur. After the cab arrived, both the women boarded the car. It is alleged that after the cab moved a few kilometers, the driver, Swapan Biswas reportedly tried to touch the complainant and also used abusive language.

When the complainant and her friend protested, Biswas allegedly sprayed something on their faces following which both the women felt irritation on their eyes. In fear one of the women started kicking the driver's seat and screaming for help. For once the driver lost control and stopped near the crossing of Jatin Bagchi Road and Southern Avenue. When the women were getting off from the car, the driver started driving the cab. The bags of the two women fell from their hands inside the cab.

Later the women went to Rabindra Sarobar police station and lodged a complaint against the cab driver. Within three hours of the incident police tracked Biswas down from the car's registration number and he was arrested around 1 am from Kabardanga area in Haridevpur.