App-cab driver held for harassing TV actor

Kolkata: A television actor was allegedly harassed by an app-cab driver on New Year's Eve near HUDCO crossing.

According to sources, on Tuesday night the actor had booked an app-cab to reach Lake Club from her home in Ultadanga area. After she boarded the cab, the driver availed Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass.

Meanwhile, she took out her mobile and saw that the driver had cancelled the trip. When she asked why he had cancelled it, the accused driver allegedly told her that he would take her to the destination and the cancellation was irrelevant.

The actor alleged that the driver was drunk and driving dangerously. Despite repeatedly asking him to stop, he allegedly kept on driving along EM Bypass. After a few minutes, the car stopped at a red light and the actor got down from the cab.

As soon as she deboarded the cab, the driver fled the spot. She then called up the police control room and informed them about the matter. Later, police personnel from Maniktala police station came and heard about the incident.

She subsequently lodged a complaint and the driver was arrested on Thursday on charges of word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.