App-cab driver held after misbehaving with women passengers

Kolkata: An app-cab driver was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly misbehaving with two women passengers.

According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon one of the women, a resident of Ganesh Chandra Avenue booked an app cab. Few minutes after around 3:52 pm, the cab bearing registration number WB 19H 6871 arrived and they boarded it from opposite of Jogajog Bhavan. The women were going to Satyanarayan Park AC Market in the Burrabazar area.

It is alleged that after reaching near the crossing of MG Road and CR Avenue, the driver of the cab identified as Sanjay Sarkar of Jagaddal in North 24-Parganas started uttering abusive and unparliamentary words for no reason. When one of the women asked him to stop using such language, Sarkar allegedly started abusing them verbally. When the women warned him and told that they would go to the police, Sarkar allegedly threatened them with dire consequences.

Meanwhile, the cab had stopped in a traffic congestion following which both the women got down from the cab and informed a traffic police personnel nearby. Immediately the police personnel stopped the car from advancing and compelled the driver to get down. It is also alleged that in front of the police personnel Sarkar again misbehaved consequently he was detained.

Later Jorasanko police station was informed following which the women and the app cab along with Sarkar were taken to the police station. At the police station, one of the women lodged a complaint following which Sarkar was arrested on charges of criminal intimidation and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.