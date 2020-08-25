App-cab driver arrested

Kolkata: An App-cab driver was arrested late on Sunday night for allegedly molesting a passenger.



According to sources, the woman and her husband booked an app cab from Behala to reach home in Selimpur on Sunday night. The woman told the police that after boarding the cab, she asked the driver Raj Shaw to turn on the Air Conditioner (AC). But he denied doing that.

Later an altercation took place following which Shaw called up the App-cab helpline number. The woman claimed that from the helpline, the concerned person told the driver that if any passenger asks to turn the AC on, the driver must obey. She alleged that despite Shaw being instructed to turn on the AC, he refused. It is alleged that when the woman's husband got involved in an altercation with Shaw, the driver started clicking some pictures. He also allegedly recorded a video. When the woman's husband tried to take the mobile from Shaw, the driver allegedly assaulted him. Shaw reportedly tried to molest the woman as well when she tried to stop him from assaulting her husband.

Shaw also threatened them with dire consequences. Around 11:30 pm, when the car was passing through Taratala, the woman called up the police control room by dialing 100 and sought help. Immediately an all concerned message was transmitted through the wireless communication system.

Few moments later the app cab was intercepted by a traffic cop on Prince Anwar Shah Road in Garfa area. Shaw and others along with the cab were taken to the police station. There the woman lodged a complaint against the driver following which Shaw was arrested.