Apologise for any mistake made by anyone of us: Mamata

KOLKATA: Addressing a party meet, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC has taken a series of measures to strengthen the party organisation upto the booth level. Banerjee also sought an apology for any mistake committed by any leader that may have hurt anyone. She also warned of stern action against any leaders if found involved in corruption.



"I apologise for any mistake committed by any one of us that has hurt the feelings of any person. Please allow us to work and if we commit any mistakes please point them out to us so that we can rectify our errors," she said.

A high-level meeting was held at the Trinamool Congress office off Eastern Metropolitan bypass on Thursday. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee presided over the meeting. It was attended by the party's national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi among others.

Banerjee said she will meet the Gram Sabha and booth level leaders across the state to strengthen the organisation further. Meanwhile, Subrata Bakshi, state president of TMC has been appointed as the chairman of the disciplinary committee. Partha Chatterjee was the chairman of the committee earlier. It was decided at the meeting that all the meetings of the committee will be held after informing Banerjee.

She also expressed her displeasure over the dilly dally attitude of the committee. Banerjee told the leaders that the party will not tolerate any indiscipline and action will be taken against those who will flout the diktats of the party.

TMC is gearing up for the Panchayat election which will be held in 2023. This will be followed by the Lok Sabha elections where the party's target is to get as many seats as possible.

On May 10, Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting in Midnapore town at 3 pm. On May 11, she will meet the leaders upto the booth-level at the College ground at 12 noon and then travel to Jhargram to hold the administrative review meeting there at 4 pm. On May 12 she will meet the leaders upto the booth level in Jhargram before returning to Kolkata.

Banerjee also informed that she will go to Alipurduar in June. She will hold administrative meetings in Birbhum, Bankura and Purulia and meet the party leaders. Banerjee said the district committees, booth committees and those in the frontal organisations will be revamped. TMC will observe Rabindra Jayanti upto the booth level on May 9 and Nazrul Jayanti on May 26. The state government will hold monthly programmes to highlight the achievement in various spheres through fairs and programmes on May 5. She said the leaders looking after the Panchayats and municipalities have been asked to work seriously and increase interactions with people. She made it very clear that the party will not tolerate the highhandedness of any leader and stern action will be taken against those involved in corruption.