Apex court recommends 9 judicial officers for elevation as HC judges
KOLKATA: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday has recommended names of nine judicial officers for the promotion to the position of judges at the Calcutta High Court.
The decision was taken during a meeting of the Collegium on Monday.The total number of judges at the Calcutta High Court is 46 as on July 1. But the sanctioned strength of the number of judges of Calcutta High Court is 72. Thus, the number of vacant positions stands at 26.
The Collegium recommended names of Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray and Md. Shabbar Rashidi.
The recommendation will ease pressure on judges.
