Apart from emergency, cops on duty barred from using phones

KOLKATA: Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal on Tuesday instructed all the police personnel not to use mobile phones during duty hours.



However, the police personnel will be allowed to use mobile phones in case of any emergency and official purposes.

According to sources, Goyal had especially emphasised on the law and order duties, sentry, pickets, mobile patrolling duties along with Heavy Radio Flying Squad (HRFS) and Quick Response Team (QRT) where cops must not use mobile phones.

A message has already been circulated among all the superior officers who will pass the message to their subordinates.

The police personnel have been cautioned that if anyone is found using a mobile phone other than emergency purpose or official purpose, strict disciplinary action will be taken against them.

However, police traffic cops will be an exception as they use their mobile phone to prosecute traffic rule violators.